Mai Denzel, a Harare married woman who has been trending after recordings of her relationships with several man leaked is in the news again after her love struck husband asked her to come home and forget about her personal issues that have been making news recently.

In the audio below, the husband says he will post her money tomorrow morning and is now ready to put events of the past week behind, and start another phase with Mai Denzel.

Baba Denzel has been previously been commended for handling the matter with a high level of dignity and maturity. This time he tells his sweetheart, “I am saying do not stress yourself with what happened, its now in the past”

Mai Denzel is expected to be back home as all issues with family and friends have been resolved.