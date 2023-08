The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has released the names of six people who died at Lilian Mine, Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province on 03/08/23.

About 14 miners who were extracting gold ore were trapped when drillers hit the underground water which then flooded the mine tunnels.

Meanwhile, eight miners managed to escape, while six drowned.

Meanwhile, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has implored mine operators to prioritise employees safety at all times.

Zwnews