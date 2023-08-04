The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has made a significant breakthrough in the investigation regarding the murder of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge, a supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). The authorities announced the apprehension of ten individuals linked to this tragic occurrence.

According to an official statement by the Police:

Regarding the incident of violence in Glennorah on 03/08/23, which led to the unfortunate demise of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge, the ZRP confirms the arrest of 10 suspects who are currently cooperating with ongoing investigative procedures.

The prompt and decisive action taken by the police in response to this update has garnered appreciation from numerous users on social media.

In a heartrending turn of events, Tinashe Chitsunge, an ardent supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), met a tragic fate on Thursday. He was ruthlessly subjected to a fatal assault, succumbing to a barrage of stones in Glen Norah, Harare.

In the wake of Chitsunge’s untimely demise, the Police issued a statement, stating: