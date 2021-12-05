Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is living on borrowed power, which could be short lived.

He says the fact that Mnangagwa’s source of power is a powerful vice president in the name of Constantino Chiwenga puts him in a precarious position.

“In African countries where a President’s source of the presidency is a powerful VP, and not a democratic election; that President’s tenure is a borrowed one, and thus can be ended anytime.

“That is what happened to Mugabe after he made Mnangagwa, who was his source of power, a VP,” he says.

Zwnews