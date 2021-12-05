The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder where a police officer was found dead at Eyethu Shops, Makoni Shopping Centre, Bulawayo on 04 December 2021 around 0130 hours.

According to police, the body had serious injuries on the back of the head, right side and on the mouth.

In a related matter, ZRP has confirmed the arrest of Ncube Thokozani in connection with the murder of Martin Sibanda (22) at Lyn Mine, Filabusi on 01/12/21 at 2359 hrs.

The suspect who is a security guard at the premises confronted the victim together with Lameson Bhanditi whilst coming out of a mining shaft before shooting the victim once on right knee and he fell in the mine shaft which was about six metres and died.

Police recovered 50kgs of gold ore near the mine shaft, a pair of catapult in the victim’s pair of shorts, a machete belonging to the victim and the shotgun rifle belonging to the mine owner.

Zwnews