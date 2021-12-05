Fireworks are expected this afternoon as two clubs, Ngezi Platinum and Platinum FC clash in the Chibuku Super Cup final.

The two clubs are owned by platinum mining companies and kick off is 14:00 hours at Mandava Stadium.

Apparently, others have coined it a clash of supremacy between two in form sides in the country’s top flight football.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza is confident of Victory.

“We have been preparing well for the upcoming fixture and I think we have everything at our disposal to upset Ngezi,” said Mapeza.

His counterpart, Rodwell Dhlakama is also in bullish form expecting nothing else, but victory.

Be that as it may, this is not first time the two teams are meeting in the Chibuku Super Cup this year, having met in the group stage.

With Ngezi winning the first tie before FC Platinum claimed three points in the reverse fixture.

