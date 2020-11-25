One person was killed and other two were seriously burnt by lightning in Manicaland yesterday afternoon, a senior government official has said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana says the injured are detained at Victoria Chitepo hospital.

Both the deceased and the injured are workers of Grain Marketing Board based at provincial depot.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), has warned that heavy storms coupled with localised heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning are expected across the country until Saturday.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has put out an alert with motorists in particular advised to be cautious on the roads as flash flooding may occur.

-Zwnews

