A video of DJ Levels whispering into the ears of his girlfriend Shashl at court has triggered speculation about what the two were possibly talking about.
Shashl had earlier withdrew rape charges filed against Levels.
Levels is now only facing charges of violating the data protection act. The rape and physical abuse charges have been referred back to the police upon indications that Shashl intends to withdraw.
Levels' lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni setting record straight. pic.twitter.com/pcvQFzWElE
— H-Metro (@HMetro_) December 6, 2022