An aspiring Zanu PF councilor for Kwekwe Central Constituency has implored on party supporters to shun violence and acts of indiscipline ahead of Thursday’s potentially volatile primary elections, saying there is life after the impending polls.

Speaking to this publication on the sidelines of his electoral campaign in Kwekwe’s Amaveni suburb, the ruling party’s aspiring councillor for Ward 8, Makomborero Mlambo said there was need for Zanu PF supporters to adhere to the party constitution and ‘maintain discipline with the ultimate focus on mobilising the Five Million votes’ for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 elections.

“The levels of indiscipline whereby youths have a tendency of using hate language on senior members of the party must come to an end,” said Mlambo.

He added:

“The Zanu PF that I know is against all forms of violence. We are a peace-loving political institution and after the primaries, we need to focus on uniting the Party. We must not lose focus and the real enemy we have to face is the opposition”.

In Kwekwe, the ruling party goes into Thursday’s intra-party polls deeply divided between Shadow MP Kandros Mugabe and Energy Dhala Ncube, who is nephew to humiliatingly dismissed former state security minister, Owen Mudha Ncube.

Last year, the primary elections pitting Dhala and Mugabe were abandoned amid violent clashes at the party’s district headquarters in Kwekwe.

