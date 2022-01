A Zimbabwe United Passenger Company Kombi burst into flames today an hour ago on Kirkman Road in Tynwald.

Meanwhile, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has blamed unroadworthyness as major causes for such accidents.

He says, Zimbabwean natural resources bring in billions of dollars that are looted by ZANU-PF elites.

“They have captured the transport system and are providing these ramshackle buses endangering citizen life,” he says.

Zwnews