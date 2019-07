The MDC Alliance Vice Chairman who was recently released on ZW$50 000 bail after he was charged with treason a few days ago was seen yesterday afternoon addressing a rally in Hopely in Harare.

Sikhala reportedly called for protests to start by saying let’s evade the streets now:

Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala @JobWiwa declares, let's invade the streets now! pic.twitter.com/rurqIJKs9E — Open Space (@OpenSpaceZW) July 21, 2019