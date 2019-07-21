ACCIDENT:Driver’s Head Crushed As Conductor Takes Over Trip Trans Bus

.A Trip Trans driver was on Sunday afternoon crushed by his own bus after he tried to jump onto the vehicle which was being driven by a conductor near Mutare Provincial Hospital.

The driver had his head crushed by the rear wheels and he died on the spot. Reports indicate that the bus was being driven by the conductor Tinashe Tiripamberi and had 50 passengers on board.

According to National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the bus driver, Mangweru Chiweru (45) gave the conductor permission to drive the bus.

After the bus picked up some passengers at a bus stop opposite Mutare Provincial Hospital around 1 pm, Chiweru attempted to get back into the bus in a typical conductors’ style while the bus was in motion.

He reportedly missed his footing and fell under the moving bus. His head was crushed by the bus’s rear wheels and he died on the spot.

The conductor is said to be a holder of a valid class 2 driver’s license.

-State Media