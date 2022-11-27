The 30-year-old Lesedi Molapisi, arrived at the airport on a Qatar Airways flight from South Africa via Doha with heroin drugs and was arrested upon landing.

The South East Asian country’s law enforcement said they nabbed Lesedi Molapisi after intercepting her in the “Green Channel”, a passage for passengers with no luggage to declare. Her luggage was searched and 3 kilograms of heroin was found concealed inside.

After scanning her bag, the customs officials seized over 3kg of a heroin-like granular substance.

At the time of her arrest, Bangladeshi media quoted the deputy commissioner of Customs Sanuwarul Kabir saying:

We have information that cocaine is being smuggled but officials from the Department of Narcotics Control primarily confirmed that the seized item is heroin. We will send the samples for laboratory tests.

On Friday, social media was awash with news that Lesedi Molapisi, the Motswana woman, was due to be executed for drug smuggling in Bangladesh.