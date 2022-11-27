EXILED ZANU PF politician, Saviour Kasukuwere, said he will not apologise to the Emmerson Mnangagwa political outfit to seek readmission into the party.

Kasukuwere reportedly said he is available to lead if members invite him to do so. He said: I am not one who must be expected to go on my knees to beg for forgiveness. I think there has to be maturity on all angles to say you cannot expect one who was also victimised, should I go and say I am sorry because you missed me? No. We have been man enough to accept that some of these things must be handled in a much more mature way. There are no crybabies.

The former G40 kingpin said he will not hesitate to lead if “the people” ask him to do so.

Do not be in too much haste for you might even meet more challenges in the future. We still have time, we still have our eyes on how to resolve our question as Zimbabwe. There is the issue of the security of individuals. There is an issue with how all the processes we are proposing should be handled. I want to assure you comrades, I am not blind to your discussions. I am aware I have taken this extraordinary step for the first time to say, yes we are leaders, I am available as one of the comrades if people say come and lead I will not hesitate to do that. I am not a coward; I am not a fool, and I am not scared to do that. I have given this address for the first time because no leader must impose himself on the people. No leader must be one to say it’s me. Let the people decide. Let the clarion call come from the people.

Kasukuwere is coming into the limelight after former G40 frontmen Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao issued a public apology to the ruling party for saying ZANU PF Must Go.

agencies