Chillspot Records co-founder DJ Levels is trending online after his bedroom image leaked.
In the picture widely shared on social media, Levels can be seen standing stark naked in front of a mirror while holding his phone capturing the reflection.
He has since issued an apology:
I would like to apologize to my fans,family,my bosses nemi mese vanyarikani
Please forgive me
Maoneswa zvinhu zvakadai I’m very sorry
I’m not going to blame anyone but myself
Thanks God zvabva zvatopera hachisisina chimwe chakapfuura zvavaita
I promise you never see such again I’m sorry My Samsung s21 was stolen from pabloz nezuro after a small fight so these where in phone but I’m sure they are done now.I’m sorry