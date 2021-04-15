Lerato Nxumalo announces her departure from South African popular soapie, Durban Gen.

The actress who played the role of Dr. Ndabezinhle Luthili shared a lengthy note about her exit, and expressed gratitude to producers of the show and her colleagues.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to @durbangen_etv @stainedglasstv1 for rendering me the opportunity to learn, grow and become better as a performer day by day. Thank you @ms_mitzi and @gugu_zuma_ncube for believing in me and being the best bosses that a young lady could ever ask for, I am so blessed and highly favoured to have been chosen to be apart of your team. Your words of encouragement and direction that yall give us mean a lot to us.”

“Thank you to my colleagues/friends for being so kind, so crazy, welcoming and loving. @duduzile_ngcob @mavuso101 thank you for being my parents on and off set, words fail me. God sent me angels. @zukonodada I feel I owe my whole progress as an actor to you. You were so patient and really pushed me to do my level best. You’ve helped me unveil my capabilities, I’ll never stop bragging about working with you everywhere I go.”

“To my colleagues thank you for being crazy, yall made everyday on set so much fun. I’m sorry for bullying yall into making Tiktoks with me. Although I’m leaving I’ll never forget the human qualities Ndabezinhle has taught me , that it’s okay to be vulnerable, kind, compassionate and flawed.”

