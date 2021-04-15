ZIMSEC 2020 NOVEMBER A LEVEL RESULTS LATEST: The November 2020 (ZIMSEC) Advanced Level results will be released end of this month or early next month.

In an interview this morning, ZIMSEC public relations manager Ms Nicky Dlamini said preparations for the release of the examinations results were at advanced stage.

“We are expecting A Level results end of this month or the first days of May, then Ordinary level results will follow later, we do not have the exact dates, but we are assuming everything will be in order by end of this month,” said Ms Dlamini.

The June 2021 Zimsec public examinations for both O and A-Levels was suspended last week because of the alterations of the standard calendar for education this year caused by schools having to be closed for too long due to coronavirus.