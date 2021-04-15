Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa, is today launching the Zimbabwe Digital Broadcasting Migration Project (DTT) in Magunje.

Zimbabwe is in the process of switching from analogue to digital broadcasting in line with various developmental themes of the Second Republic.

Digital terrestrial television (DTTV or DTT, or DTTB with “broadcasting”) is a technology for terrestrial television in which land-based (terrestrial) television stations broadcast television content by radio waves to televisions in consumers’ residences in a digital format.

In 2019, the government said it had completed 18 television transmitter sites as part of the digital broadcasting migration project in Zimbabwe, which aims to move the country from analogue television broadcasting to digital television.

Speaking at the Induction of Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) Board members, Minister Mutsvangwa said that the government had secured the currency needed to provide decoders.

STB will allow viewers to continue to use their existing analogue TVs to receive digital television services.

“I must point out that significant progress has been made on this project with eighteen out of forty- eight television transmitter sites now capable of transmitting digital television signals.

“The completed digital television transmitter sites only require members of the public serviced by the sites to be supplied with set top boxes, which enable them to continue to use their existing analogue television sets to receive digital television services”, declared Mutsvangwa, at the time.

She added that the public will expect to receive multiple channels following the launch of the digital broadcasting technology.

-Zwnews