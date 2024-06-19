The Director General of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), has presented the key trends observed in the Postal and Telecommunication sectors during the first quarter of 2024 as follows.

Advocate Komborerai Allan Manenji making a presentation on cyber crimes and penalties at the Sensitisation & Awareness Workshop on the Cyber and Data Protection Act in Gweru said Zimbabwe has 9.9M internet and data subscribers.

He added that 85.3% are unable to cite any rights of the Cyber Security Act and 77% are not aware of redress mechanisms in a case of data breach.

He said something as simple as going through your spouses phone without their consent, by-passing a wifi password are offences considered as unlawfully acquiring data & attracts a level 14 fine or imprisonment for a period of 5 years.

Key statistics from POTRAZ