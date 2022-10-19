The media is bustling with reports about Proxofim, an anti-aging medication discovered a few years ago. It’s easy to see why; after all, everyone desires a more extended life free from the difficulties associated with aging. The Rotterdam group didn’t anticipate the medication’s immediate usefulness, however. Since it is still unknown if Proxofim is safe, impatient corporations could not wait to offer the golden egg for sale on the internet. According to the discoverers, one subject has already taken the medication, which is exceedingly risky.

What is Proxofim?

Proxofim was discovered by Peter de Keizer, a scientist at Erasmus MC. A research chemical that eliminates damaged cells that contribute to many age-related diseases. As a result, it can potentially counteract the adverse effects of aging. Proxofim restored youthful vitality and a healthy sheen to the fur and kidneys of elderly test subjects. In addition, Proxofim has a significant possibility of helping the elderly since people share 80% of their DNA with mice.

Nothing is inevitable, but Peter de Keizer stresses that this is an opportunity. Antiviral medicine still has to be widely studied on more giant animals and subjects. Because of the medicine, some cells cease to exist. But what if it also impacts healthy cells? This might be a significant concern if it were to occur. Of course, the adverse effects of aging are awful. But who knows, the adverse effects of this medicine may be much worse.

Extended Waiting Time

Researchers claim that antiviral medication is quite effective. Subjects are more physically fit, and their hair has grown back. Proxofim will be tried on critically sick test subjects in the next few years. It may be some time before the rejuvenation research substance hits the market, even if it is successful.

The everlasting desire for renewal

People have a widespread desire to find a magic substance that will counteract the physical ravages of aging. Rapamycin, recently touted as a new miracle medication, has mostly fallen out of the public’s radar. Metformin, a substance used to treat diabetes, had similar hopes as a fountain of youth. It, then, remains to be seen if Proxofim can live up to the expectations. Keeping the medication under lock and key at the lab is safer until then.

Biochemistry

There are two very distinct locations inside a cell: the nucleus, where Proxofim resides, and the mitochondria, where p53 performs its function. For p53 to perform its job and kill senescent cells from inside, researchers needed to discover a mechanism to get P53 and Proxofim apart. Researchers accomplished this by developing a Trojan horse variant of Proxofim with similar chemical activity to the original. This peptide, known as FOXO4-dri, was structurally and functionally similar to FOXO4, but licensed professionals could find it everywhere throughout the cell.

Senolytic

When Proxofim is injected into senescent cells, p53 dissociates from FOXO4. This impact allows the cell to complete its tasks and to enter apoptosis, at which point the cell will commit suicide. So it doesn’t stick around to send potentially dangerous chemical signals to other cells. That’s how it works with younger subjects when that mechanism is at its strongest. A senolytic, then, effectively simulates the conditions present in younger cells. When senescent cells are eliminated beyond a specific concentration, they no longer threaten healthy cells, and the latter is free to increase.

If you are a researcher and need peptides only for research purposes, click here.