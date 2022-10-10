The ruling ZANU PF party says it has been infiltrated by the opposition with a prime goal to distabilise it and dislodge it from power.

ZANU PF political commissar Mike Bimha said the party has since engaged the services of “experts” to help vet the loyalty of its members who are suspected to be working with the opposition.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference on Friday ahead of the party’s central committee elections that were held on Saturday.

“You also have those who have been disqualified because there (was) additional information to the point that probably they are not in good standing in terms of their activities and some who might not really (be) moving with us, who might probably be ZANU PF during day and opposition during the night.

“So, there are cases like that where you need experts to assist us to make a better assessment,” he said.

In an interview with NewsDay, Bimha said disqualifying suspected disloyal members was one of the measures that had been put in place by the party to deal with the problem of infiltration but he would not disclose the names of those fingered.

He said ZANU PF was not worried by the G40 cabal but by the opposition parties in the country.

Meanwhile, the Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa which is the main opposition party in Zimbabwe has been giving the ruling party sleepless nights.

The main opposition party has also been making inroads in the rural areas which were once ZANU PF strongholds.