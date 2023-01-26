Get on top of me, get on top of me: SA Police woman tells boy

South Africans have woke up to shocking news, a police officer who is more than 40 years old forced her son on her.

Many wrote after all, all we want is justice for this young boy for what his alleged mom made him do! No mother could watch this two-minute video without becoming enraged.

The woman continues opening her thighs and says: “Do it!”

The publication received an anonymous call from a person who said he was worried about the boy in the video and that they should intervene.

In the video, a South African police woman, who is apparently the mother of the young boy, who appears to be about 12, is seemingly forcing him to have s.e.x with her.

When the video starts, the woman who is filming herself can be heard saying, “Wait, wait.”

Then, the fully [email protected] woman continues saying: “Get on top of me, get on top of me!”

While she is busy filming, the young boy can be seen struggling to find a way to do what his alleged mum wants him to do, he says: “Ma, I don’t know how to do it.”

The woman then continues opening her thighs so that the boy can penetrate her and then says: “Do it.”

The boy then strokes the woman while looking at the camera.

It is alleged that the mum is a police constable based in Limpopo.

Independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) spokeswoman Lizzy Suping said:

“That’s a very disturbing event. Ipid has assigned its investigators to follow up on the matter so that we can institute our own investigation.”

Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman appeared in the Marble Hall Magistrates Court on Monday, 23 January, and the case was remanded to next Tuesday, 30 January, for a formal bail application. He said the woman is facing charges of rape of a minor, s.e.xual grooming of a child, and creating and distributing child p0rn0graphy.

“The identity of the woman may not be revealed to protect the child,” he said.

Mojapelo said the child is in a place of safety. He said police are warning that all perpetrators of crimes against children will be dealt with accordingly.

#Notinmyname secretary-general Themba Masango said: “We’re very saddened about what has happened, a woman who is supposed to be a mother figure to this child went and abused a boy.

“We are calling on law enforcement agencies to deal with this matter as swiftly and venomously as possible. She should be charged accordingly and get a sentence that is fitting that.”

Masango said they hope the child will receive the necessary care and psychological assistance.

Private psychologist specialist on children, Lerato Mokgethi, said: “This is very concerning. The level of abuse against children in our country is alarming. There tends to be a notion that boys are immune to s.e.xual abuse which is not true. There’s also stigma concerning boys and men which makes them fearful of reporting such incidents.

“Children of all ages are vulnerable to abuse. As society, let’s talk and open up about such incidents. If parents see signs that their child has changed, they must make efforts to engage talks on what is happening.”

