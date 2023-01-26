STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT, HON. F. T. MHONA (MP) ON THE LIFTING OF THE SUSPENSION OF THE LICENCE FOR OPERATION OF ALL OMNIBUSES BELONGING TO TASHLLYT INVESTMENTS (PVT) LTD TRADING AS ZEBRA KISS

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to advise the public that it has lifted the suspension of the licence for operation of all omnibuses belonging to Tashllyt Investments trading as Zebra Kiss.

The lifting of the suspension follows the submission of comprehensive measures that have been put In place by Tashilyt Investments to avert such incidents in future. After a meticulous consideration of the submission, the Ministry Is satisfied that the measures that have been mainstreamed by the Operator are adequate to checkmate recurrence of operational behaviours which can be interpreted as violations of terms and conditions of the licence.

The Ministry will continue to enforce and monitor compliance with the terms and conditions of all operators’ licences, including measures against reckless and negligent driving.

HON. F. T. MHONA (MP) MINISTER OF TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT