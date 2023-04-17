CAUGHT ON TAPE: Pan African Parliament president and Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs president Fortune Charumbira has been reported to the police for sexual assault after pestering his married niece for sex and allegedly inserting his hand in her privates. She recorded this exchange
