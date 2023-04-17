Former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Walter Mzembi has lambasted President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s ally Uebert Angel for dragging the national security into his defense after being implicated in the Gold Mafia scandal.

Mzembi says Angel is a security threat for dragging everyone including powerful institutions into his defense.

He says Angel should know his boundaries when defending himself.

“He knows no bounds and treads everywhere drags everyone into his defence including national security institutions which must now disown his Madhuku claims if they are not gonna be collateral damage,” he says.

Mzembi’s sentiments follows utterances by Angel that he acted as a national intelligence ploy.

“My words and actions on Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia documentary were part of a classified national intelligence assignment, which meant I had to play along,” said Angel through his lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

Mzembi further questions how the system allows people like Passion Java or Angel such acess proximity and influence asking if vetting stopped in government.

He further posits if the system has set its President to fail.

Zwnews