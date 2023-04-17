Renowned gospel artist Sebastian Magacha has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend.

According to reports, the two tied the knot in a secret court wedding that took place last month.

Apparently, the news came as a surprise to many of the couple’s fans, who were delighted to hear about their union.

As stated by sources close to the couple, the wedding was a low-key affair attended by only a few family members and close friends.

The newlyweds have reportedly been together for several years, and their relationship has always been kept out of the public eye.

Magacha is a popular gospel artist in Zimbabwe, known for his uplifting music and spiritual messages. He has released several albums and has performed at concerts and festivals across the country.

His wife, whose name has not been disclosed, is said to be a supportive partner who shares his passion for music.

Mbare Times