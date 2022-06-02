Zimbabwe police authorities are appealing for information that may lead to the whereabouts of a 50-year old citizen named Peter Kashiri (main picture and below) who went missing in April this year.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) took to its Twitter page, posting:

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist the Police to locate Peter Kashiri (50) who went missing on 21/04/22. He was last seen boarding an unidentified motor vehicle along Mutoko Road in New Marlborough intending to visit his relatives in Mbare”.

Anyone with information to contact ZRP Stodart on 0772 679 658 or Harare Operations on (242) 748836 or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631″.

Zwnews