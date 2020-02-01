A Harare Court denied bail for General Constantino Chiwenga’s wife on grounds that she has a “propensity to commit crimes of violence”.

When it rains, it pours for Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga! This comes after a Harare Magistrates Court threw her behind Chikurubi Prison bars on charges of common assault on a maid.

Marry was arrested early this week after she allegedly assaulted VP Chiwenga’s housemaid on Tuesday at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over the custody of her children.

Mrs Chiwenga reportedly struck Delight Munyoro on the chick and she sustained a cut on her lips and shaking teeth.

The arrest comes after Marry won a high court order to access her children that she had been denied by Chiwenga.

This development is a major setback for the former Miss Zimbabwe model who recently “appeared well” after she posted some beautiful photos(above) of hers hanging with friends in Harare.

In a brief video message(see below) Marry said “They can’t be doing that all the time….it’s not right” as she was led into a prison van.

“They can’t be doing that all the time….it’s not right” – Marry Chiwenga outside the Magistrates Court.,Saturday. pic.twitter.com/YWjrBzUg2l — KingJayZim🇿🇼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KingJayZim) February 1, 2020

Who is Delight Munyoro?

Delight Munyoro(see photo below) lives with General Chiwenga and looks after his children. Though court papers list her as his maid there has been a lot of speculation that the vivacious woman has taken Marry’s place in VP Chiwenga’s bedroom.

Delight is just 36-years-old.