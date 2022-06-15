Renowned media practitioner and lawyer Chris Mhike says as the country heads for the much anticipated elections in 2023, lawyers should keep certain pieces of legislation that affect journalism work at their finger tips.

He says there is a strong need for legal practitioners to keep close to them copies of Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Electoral Act and the regulations as the country heads towards the 2023 elections.

Speaking during the Media Lawyers Network Conference held recently, Mhike said a number of cases of arrests involving journalists will be around these laws.

The conference was running under the theme: Rethinking and Strengthening Media Defence in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has a track record of harassing journalists especially those from private media houses.

In most cases journalists are attacked by police or arrested while doing their constitutional duties as allowed by the law.

Zwnews