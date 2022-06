About 75% of teachers in public schools are contemplating quitting, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has disclosed.

The teachers’ body says over 60% of learners are set to fail to write public examinations this year.

“Only 55% of learners are consistently in school this term,” added the teachers body.

ARTUZ has called on fellow civil servants to join their 20 to 24 June action.

Teachers are up in arms with the government over salaries and better working conditions.

Zwnews