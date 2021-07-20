The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has written to Minister of Health and Child Care, Constantino Chiwenga urging him to avoid compromising the inoculation programme by ensuring that proper vaccination cards are issued to those vaccinated against coronavirus.

The ZLHR says it has noted with concern that some vaccination centres were not issuing vaccination cards & were instead issuing out hand written papers as vaccination cards, thereby compromising the whole system.

ZLHR lawyer, Paida Saurombe reminded Chiwenga that the right to health-care & human dignity enshrined in the Constitution can only be realised when proper documentation is issued out to people.

He asked Chiwenga to advise ZLHR on the progress that has been in made in having electronic cards issued out and the immediate measures being taken by his Ministry to have proper vaccination cards issued.

-Zwnews