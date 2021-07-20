The government says the country’s economy is set to grow by 5.4 per cent in 2022.

Speaking during the post cabinet briefing, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said the growth will be anchored on the performance of mining sector.

She also said the manufacturing sector and enhanced electricity generation among other factors will aid the envisaged growth.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund had to downgrade Zimbabwe’s economy recovery to 3.1% this year, slower than the 4.2% that the Fund had projected in October.

The economy will see further sluggish growth of 4% in 2022, this is according to the latest World Economic Report.

Apparently, critics have accused the government of being overambitious in its forecasts as well as downplaying inflation figures in order to paint a good picture.

Meanwhile, giving an update on Covid 19 situation, Mutsvangwa said there was a surge in weekly cases from 8013 during the week ending 13 July, to 21346 in week ending 20 July 2021.

She attributed the surge to the general complacency in adhering to set protocols.

Mutsvangwa also implied that it is now a must that all civil servants should be vaccinated against Covid 19.

-Zwnews