A Mwenezi man desperate to bring his sickly brother Norman Makuvire (42) back home from South Africa was forced to carry the corpse on his back across the Limpopo after the former died at the river.

A Police report in the hands of Two Nations confirms the case that happened last Wednesday.

Peterson Makuvire(36) has since been arrested by Beitbridge Police for illegally crossing into Zimbabwe from South Africa.

The Police report says that at around 11pm on August 18, a detective assistant inspector deployed at the illegal crossing point saw a man carrying another man on his back crossing the Limpopo River.

The assistant inspector and details from the CID intercepted Makuvire and he told them that he was carrying his sickly brother from Lipalole Province in South Africa on their way home to Mwenezi.

The Police officers inspected Norman and realised that he was already dead and had no visible marks that could indicate foul play.

Peterson told the Police that his brother was ill since 2018 and the illness was getting worse by the day hence he decided to take him home. He said he was dropped at the river by a South African pirate taxi and because his brother could not walk he decided to carry him on his back.

The body was certified dead by Dr Linos Samhere and it tested negative for Covid-19.

the mirror