LATEST: Zupco reduces bus fares

The Zimbabwean government has announced a massive reduction of Zupco transport fares with immediate effect, much to the delight of commuters.

All the current fares will be slashed by half according to a circular posted by government today.

Commuters have been battling fare hikes since late last year when the country was faced with acute fuel shortages and with situation worsening this year when government announce a fuel price increase.

Secretary for Finance G. Guvamatanga announced the reduction today with the schedule suggesting that all fees will be slashed by half.

Zw News is in possession of a circular titled ‘Operation restore sanity in urban centres’, addressed to Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government Mr George Magosvonge announcing the current prices changes.

“1 kilometre to 20 km the new fare will be $0.50 cents from $1, while 20-30 km will be $0.75 from $1.50 and 30-40 km the new fare is $1 from $2 further distances will follow similar deductions,” reads the circular.