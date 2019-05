Soon after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on Monday stopped supplying fuel companies with United States dollars at a rate of 1:1 to the RTGS dollars, fuel companies, in their proposal tabled on Monday, want the price of petrol to go up to RTGS$4.96 from RTGS$3.36, representing a 47.61 percent increase. Diesel would go up to RTGS$4.88 from RTGS$3.22 last week, an increase of 51.43 percent.

See Price Hike Proposal and RBZ Press StatementBelow: