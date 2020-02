The Zimbabwe Government announced on Tuesday that the passport fee for an ordinary passport is now ZWL$150 from ZWL$53. This represents close to 200 percent increase.

The passport fee for an Emergency Passport, on the other hand, is now ZWL$600 from ZWL$263. This translates to a 130 percent increase.

Zimbabwe has not been printing ordinary passports due to resource limitations.

There are no changes to diaspora application fees which are pegged in US dollars.