It never rains but pours for former Zanu PF Youth League deputy secretary Lewis Matutu after he was barred by the High Court from entering or occupying a farm in Kwekwe belonging to Mr Onsimo Zhavairo.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda recently handed down a final order interdicting Matutu and his associates after he granted an interim interdict and spoliation order in December last year.

Zhavairo approached courts after his farm was invaded by Zanu-PF youths led by Matutu who was the first respondent.

Justice Kwenda ordered that Matutu and his associates should not enter subdivision 7 of Bezuidenhouts Kraal in Kwekwe and refrain from being violent towards Mr Zhavairo, his family and employees.

Mr Zhavairo, in his court papers, said he had been living on the farm for the past 14 years and had an offer letter issued in November 2015.

Matutu and jis allies allegedly slaughtered a pig and four goats before harvesting butter-nuts.

His team allegedly chased away Mr Zhavairo’s workers, forcing them to sleep on the road.