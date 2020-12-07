Zanu-pf Makonde District Coordinating Committee (DCC)’s aspiring Secretary for Transport and Welfare candidate, Cde Darlington Chasara fell off his motorcycle in Makonde Constituency on Sunday night and died on the spot.

Cde Chasara is said to have been coming from polling stations that saw voters casting their ballots yesterday following logistical glitches that resulted in ballot distribution delays on Saturday.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera was still waiting for reports but some party officials confirmed the accident.

Zanu-pf provincial youth commissar, Cde Tapiwa Chitate said, “It is true, we received sad news that Cde (Darlington) Chasara fell off his motor-bike last night around Mapfungwe area and died on the spot. He was a candidate in the recently held DCC elections eyeing Secretary for Transport and Welfare for Makonde district.”

Cde Chasara was battling it out with two other male candidates.

His body is currently at Naison Dip Clinic in Makonde Constituency.

Chaotic elections

Ballot boxes disappear in ZANU PF Mazowe DCC elections. Eyewitnesses said that polling agents were chased away by Simon Steward the coordinator who is said to be the brains behind the alleged disappearing ballot boxes.

ZANU PF candidates in Mazowe DCC elections have raised concern with the election commissioners over missing ballot boxes. According to information reaching this reporter, ballot boxes went missing at Zungu business Centre, Shutu village in ward 7.

Candidates reported the issue to the election commissioners who are Ezra Chadzamira and Paradza. Candidates are said to have argued that the ballot boxes are now poisoned chalice as their whereabouts are unknown.

“The candidates argue that these ballot boxes will create an Uzumba effect of amazing numbers in favour of certain candidates.” An eye witness said. The commissioners are yet to take a decision on whether the missing ballot boxes will be included. Simon Steward the coordinator was not available for comment on the issue.

Confirmed results from 30 out of 35 polling stations in Mazowe indicate that Tafadzwa Musarara was at a comfortable 1794 votes against John Mudzonga’s 723 votes out of the 2517 ballots counted by 5pm on Sunday.

Insiders allege that there is a plot to tamper with the figures at Nzvimbo, the command post, where figures are being cooked to narrow down Musarara’s margin and pave way for the disappearing ballot boxes.

Like 224 Dislike 28

107856

0

0

cookie-check

LATEST: Zanu-pf candidate falls off his motor-bike, dies on the spot

no