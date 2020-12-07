Veteran investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says journalists should not accept help from the people they would be covering.

He says getting help from sources is as good as receiving a bribe.

“Journalists who get “help” from people they are reporting on are CORRUPT, unethical & dishonest to their readers and listeners.

“How would I have reported on Drax if I was getting “help” from them?

“Any “help” should & MUST be declared or else it was corruption. Help is a BRIBE,” he says.

Meanwhile, journalists, discussing their role in investigative journalism which seeks to keep a watchdog role on behalf of the public say it is important to maintain professionalism.

The participants say investigative journalism is critical in holding power in its various forms to account; that is exposing abuse of power, office and betrayal of public trust.

Investigative reporting was a flagship activity of Zimbabwe’s press soon after independence in 1980. During this period, until the mid-1990s, investigative reporting thrived, but it diminished in the early 2000s and is now effectively dormant.

Investigative journalism provides truth about people from government and other entities such as corporations who attempt to keep their often illegal activities secret.

Its purpose is expose such actions so that those involved can be held accountable.

In countries affected by conflict and severe human insecurity media has an important role to play as an active promoter of human rights and democratisation, as well as a facilitator of conflict reduction and resolution through the gathering and dissemination of non-partisan information.

-Zwnews

