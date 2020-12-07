The ongoing ZANU PF DCCs are reportedly marred by impositions, accusations of anti-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, G40, and Gamatox taunts were rife instead of convincing the people what one has to offer, says Norton MP Themba Mliswa.

Mliswa says the current crop of ZANU PF are empty vessels who have no vision and ideology.

“For now, this is the worst crop of politicians I’ve seen in ZANUPF, no ideology, nothing. What happened to the school of ideology or is just a facade? The current people are totally devoid of orientation & contradict themselves…. it’s a farce,” he says.

Mliswa adds that his advice to the party should be to start restructuring from January 2021 beginning with the Cells then the Branches in February followed by District elections in March and Provincial in April, Central Committee in May with the Politburo being subsequently formed.

Mliswa warns that more trouble and purging lie ahead and come 2023 they’ll be a split in ZANU PF.

“The fissures are apparent and come 2023 this’ll be disastrous for the party.

“How do you call provinces people’s provinces when all the Chairs save for Chadzamira & maybe Matiza weren’t elected?

“So you have a scenario where unelected Chairpersons appoint their own unelected persons,” he says.

