A UK based Zimbabwean health worker has succumbed to Covid-19, joining the fast-growing list of Zimbabwean frontline staffers who have lost to the virus in the country. Lill Sandie Mudzivare who was employed in the National Health Service(NHS) died on Thursday after contracting the highly infectious novel coronavirus..

It was not immediately established at the time of publishing the article whether or not the deceased had underlying health conditions. The news of Mudzivare’s passing was announced on social media by friends and family. A statement published on Facebook by a close relative confirming the death reads,

‘I come in tears as I announce the sudden death of my cousin and friend Lill Sandie Mudzivare who succumbed to covid-19 in the early hours of this morning; a staff nurse within the NHS. She leaves behind 3 kids the youngest of whom is only 3. May her soul rest in eternal peace!!.’