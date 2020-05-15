Three MDC cadres found badly bruised and traumatized

The three missing MDC cadres Hon. Joannah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were found early this morning after being brutally beaten up and dumped at Muchapondwa shops in Musana, Bindura South.

They are in very bad shape and they have told horrendous tales of torture and abuse. Hon. Mamombe and Netsai are having difficulty in walking while Cecilia is complaining of severe head pains.

They are currently being assisted to check into a medical facility in the presence of lawyers and the police.

After receiving a distress phone call from the dumped cadres who had been accommodated by a sympathetic villager in Muchapondwa, a group of MDC officials that included secretary for Welfare Maureen Kademaunga and deputy organizing secretary, Hon. Happymore Chidziva immediately alerted lawyers and the police and drove to the area in Bindura South where they found the three cadres in very bad shape.

They are still heavily traumatized.

They were found dumped near Muchapondwa shops, popularly known as “paSupa.” According to the rescue team that drove to Bindura with the lawyers and the police, the three ladies said they were first arrested and taken to Harare Central Police Station. They were later taken from the police station and were driven away in a black Wish vehicle. The men who drove them away covered the ladies’ faces with what looked like sacks. They remember being put in a pit where they were brutally assaulted.

They are telling horrendous stories of abuse that includes being forced to eat human excreta.

They are currently checking into a medical facility under the watchful eyes of MDC officials, a team of lawyers and some nine police officers from the Law and Order section.

The ladies are still heavily traumatized and their clothes are torn.

MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka

ZRP denied their involvement in the dirty job but their statement came too late after state owned papers confirmed the arrests(see pictures below)..

The ZRP wishes to make it clear that the MDC Alliance members who include Johanna Mamombe, Obey Sithole, Ostallous Siziba, Stanley Manyenga and Justin Chidziva who were involved in an illegal flash demonstration on 13/5/20 in Warren Park, Harare are not in police custody. Police, therefore dismisses all social media insinuations that the MDC members were either detained or are in police custody.

That’s a swollen face of MDC Alliance @ceechimbiri2. That’s not self abduction Varakashi!! More pictures of the gory attacks coming pic.twitter.com/ast1JXeabK — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) May 15, 2020

Shocking details emerge on the brutal ordeal that MDC-ALLIANCE MP @JoanaMamombe & two others suffered under Mnangagwa's security agents who kidnapped and tortured the trio!#ZanupfMustGo pic.twitter.com/SlXLEsNydD — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) May 15, 2020