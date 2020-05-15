Three opposition MDC female officials who were reported missing earlier this week after an unsanctioned flash demonstration in Warren Park, Harare, have been found dumped along Bindura Road and are badly injured. The MDC announced the development on social media on Friday morning.

Writing on their official account on microblogging site Twitter, the MDC said,

‘Cecillia Chimbiri, Hon. Joanna Mamombe & Netsai Marova were found badly beaten & dumped along Bindura Road. They have since been rescued with the help of our lawyers. The Police attended the scene. They’re currently in the process of checking into a medical centre for treatment.’