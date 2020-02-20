Harare tycoon Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has been arrested on a fresh charge at the Harare magistrates court where he had come for routine remand for another matter in which he was recently granted bail by the High court.

On the fresh charge, Ginimbi is accused of forging documents which he used to import a Rolls Royce from South Africa thereby prejudicing Zimra US$90 260.10 for unpaid duty.

Hararae regional magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya then freed Ginimbi on $5000 bail. As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to report to police twice a month. He was also ordered to continue residing at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The matter was remanded to March 19.