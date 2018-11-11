LATEST: Shona, Ndebele tribal war erupts in Shurugwi town

By Samson Muchirahondo

In a shocking incident that makes fresh the atrocities of Gukurahundi, a tribal war has erupted in Shurugwi where Shona-Ndebele artisanal miners engaged in bloody axe-machete war.

Allegations are that, a syndicate of Ndebele speaking artisanal miners went on a rampage terrorizing Shurugwi villagers, bashing Shona speaking villagers and this did not go well with Shona speaking artisanal miners who latter came up with a counter attack in a bid to protect their kith and kin from the ruthless machete wielding group.

Eight people have so far been incarcerated for Public Violence as defined in Section 36 (1) (a) (b) of the Criminal Law Codification and reform Act (Chapter 9 23) and have since appeared before Shurugwi resident Magistrate Sthabile Zungula.

According to prosecution papers seen by zwnews, a number of gold diggers have been arrested over the November 4 incident at Kassim farm,Triangle farm Gutsa Farm and Surprise farm in Shurugwi.

The accused persons are Courage Moyo (30),Thulani Mlothwa (30), Kulekani Mpofu (18),Mukhululu Siwawa(34),Nhlalo Moyo (25), Charlse Chuma (32), Ashawell Moyo (18), and Joe Gumbo (27).

Police documents shown to zwnews.com say they armed themselves with machetes, sticks, catapults and stones to disturb the peace and security of villages by invading homes haphazardly; damaging cars and property.

The asauted were identified as Victor Chimombe, Richard Muyambo, Enoch Muganyi and others who are still to report their cases.

