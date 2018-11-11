Chiwenga’s FIGHT with Mnangagwa gets out of control…ED throws first punch

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

The storm is brewing, battle lines are being mapped, a simmering war between Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga is slowly becoming an open secret.

Just like towards the end of former president Robert Mugabe’s rule, the rumours of a war were at first a top secret, hidden to the outside world, however this was not to last, with each passing day, until it could not be kept a secret any more and graduated into an open secret.

History seems to be repeating itself once again, during that time, Mugabe responded by stripping Mnangagwa of certain powers. The same thing, happened to Chiwenga whom ED recently stripped of some power, with the intention to reduce his influence on the army.

As if to put the last nail on Chiwenga’s coffin, the party’s Youth League is up in support of ED, to stand in the next election set for 2023, this is against Chiwenga’s desire for ED to step down for him.

Be that as it may, the youths’ chants in support of ED, is no guarantee that he will indeed stand.

History has it on good account that the same youths once chanted for Mugabe, and organised a million man match in his support, to stand in the 2018 election, but that was not to be.

Despite both the million march and the chants, Mugabe went.

Zimbabwean politics is played in teams and cartels. The team whose machinery is well serviced and oiled is the one that wins at last.

The same youths chanting for ED to stand, once chanted for his ouster and told Chiwenga to restrict himself to the barracks.

History has it that succession in ZANU PF leadership is never achieved based on who has supporters that chant the loudest, but on who has a well organized cartel.

Mnangagwa should therefore not be carried away by the boys’ chants, the victory is not yet in his hands, in fact the battle has just begun. The problem with the system is that no one is concerned about the real need to grow the cake, but all the fights have been about how to distribute the pieces.

And as such, all the emerging factions have wings that provide the wind needed to float in the air, the puppet at the helm is therefore guided by them. Just like during Mugabe’s last years in office, it was the smart team of the day that carried the day.

The matter boils down to what the youths have to offer besides solidarity marches, chants, and toy-toying the length and breath of Zimbabwe in allegiance to ED. The battle needs more than that, it is different from benevolence or generosity but a we fund, you lead, and we gain concept.