These are photos of the newly opened bridge that connects Mozambique’s Maputo and KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa.

Though this bridge is not in South Africa, there is a new road that will reduce the travel time between Maputo to Kosi Bay, KwaZulu-Natal’s East coast border post drastically from 6 hours to 90 minutes.

Over half a kilometer long, the Maputo Catembe  bridge is now officially the longest bridge in africa.

Pictures source: facebook, twitter