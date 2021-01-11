Two bodies have been retrieved from the Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle that was swept off a flooded bridge along the Gweru-Matobo road on Sunday morning. Four people who were in the same vehicle are believed to be missing.

A Gweru City Council fire brigade team also pulled out the vehicle from the river.

Gweru District Civil Protection Unit and the Police Sub-Aqua Unit are still searching for six people who are feared dead after a Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle was swept off a flooded bridge on Gweru River along the Gweru-Matobo road Sunday morning.