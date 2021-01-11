Gospel music fraternity mourns Mosehla ‘s passing: Award-winning gospel singer and pastor Israel Linda Mosehla passed away last night.

Gospel musician and pastor Israel Mosehla has passed on at the age of 50.

Though circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known, news of his passing came to light in the early hours of Monday morning.

The @Our_DA mourns the death of one of South Africa’s greatest gospel singer Israel Linda Mosehla, who is

well Known Pastor of the gospel.

The DA mourns the death of one of South Africa's greatest gospel singer Israel Linda Mosehla, who is well Known Pastor of the gospel. The DA sends our heartfelt condolences to Mosehla's family and loved ones as well as the church and gospel fraternity.

Mosehla is well known for his hit songs Alpha and Omega, Father We Adore You, and Ke Utlwa Lerato, to name a few.

Condolences have been pouring in since his passing, with fellow musician and radio personality Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke saying: “You sang at my dad’s funeral two years ago. My heart is aching as I hear of your passing. My heart is heavy. I need grace just to get through the show today. Oh Modimo, bona bana ba hae le mofumahadi”, while gospel musician Bucy Radebe wrote: “It is well.”