The Meteorological Services Department has warned that some low lying areas could be hit by floods in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a senior government official has since warned citizens to take care.

“Floods are expected in next few days 11/01/2021, in the following areas; Tsholotsho, Kanyemba, Muzarabani and Save Valley. Please be careful,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana.

Apparently, several houses in Midlands capital of Gweru were flooded following heavy rains which pounded the city recently.

The country has, in recent weeks, been hit by torrential downpours that have led to floods.

In a statement, Mangwana said:

“Rivers are overflowing in the Midlands.

“The situation in Gweru has reached another level due to these heavy downpours. Nashville, Ascot Extension, Riverside, Woodland, Tinshel are flooded.”

